Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Launches Mobile Awareness Campaign For Safety From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:57 PM

The Punjab government has launched a province-wide mobile awareness campaign, 'stay home, remain safe' for safety from coronavirus on the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has launched a province-wide mobile awareness campaign, 'stay home, remain safe' for safety from coronavirus on the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The CM inaugurated the awareness drive at a ceremony held at CM office on Monday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said mobile awareness campaign was initiated in the city through a squad of 250 motorcycles and 50 rickshaws, adding that a total of 850 motorcycles and 500 rickshaws would be engaged to create social awareness at union council level in the provincial metropolis.

He said the campaign would be carried out through 4,130 motorcycles in the province and pamphlets would be distributed about precautionary measures, he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid,MPA Mussarat Jamshaid Cheema, secretaries of the health and informationdepartments and others.

