Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Lays Foundation Stone Of Emergency Tower, Trauma Center

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of new Emergency Tower and Trauma Center at Jinnah Hospital which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 7.75 billion and the project will be completed by June next year

The new Emergency Block and Trauma Center will have 250 beds and eight floors. This project included the departments of Medical and Surgery Triage, ICU, HDU and other departments.

The chief minister said that a 24-bed cardiology emergency would also be set up. He said that 3 new Emergency Blocks and Trauma Centers would be established in Lahore which would have a capacity of 800 beds.

He said that after Jinnah Hospital, new emergency will be setup in the Services hospital.

He said that the PTI government has started work on a 1000-bed new general hospital on Ferozpur Road. He said that the government has introduced Health Card facility for the people with funds of more than Rs 400 billion. The Punjab government has made substantial increase in the budget of health sector.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hamid Yar Hiraj, SACM Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Information, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority and others were also present.

