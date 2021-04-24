Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the notables of the area in Vahua during his visit on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the notables of the area in Vahua during his visit on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was given a traditional Balochi turban of tribal area. Vahua Chairman Sardar Ijaz did the 'dastarbandi' of the Chief Minister.

He listened to the problems of the people of the area and issued instruction for their redressal on the spot.

Usman Buzdar himself received the applications from the complainants. Sardar Aurangzaib and Sardar Ijaz-ur-Rehman gave the letter of thanks.

The speakers lauded the Punjab government's crackdown against land grabbers. Former Chairman Syed Muhammad Nawaz Shah and former Member District Council Javed Baloch expressed their confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister and announced to join PTI along with their colleagues.