UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Meets Notables

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:33 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the notables of the area in Vahua during his visit on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with the notables of the area in Vahua during his visit on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was given a traditional Balochi turban of tribal area. Vahua Chairman Sardar Ijaz did the 'dastarbandi' of the Chief Minister.

He listened to the problems of the people of the area and issued instruction for their redressal on the spot.

Usman Buzdar himself received the applications from the complainants. Sardar Aurangzaib and Sardar Ijaz-ur-Rehman gave the letter of thanks.

The speakers lauded the Punjab government's crackdown against land grabbers. Former Chairman Syed Muhammad Nawaz Shah and former Member District Council Javed Baloch expressed their confidence in the leadership of the Chief Minister and announced to join PTI along with their colleagues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development proj ..

3 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

3 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

23 minutes ago

Meeting directs strict action against violators of ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.