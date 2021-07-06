UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Malik Mushtaq Ahmed, father of Malik Umer Farooq, Special Assistant to CM on Youth & Sports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Malik Mushtaq Ahmed, father of Malik Umer Farooq, Special Assistant to CM on Youth & sports.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.

More Stories From Pakistan

