Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Nishan-e-Haider Rashid Minhas.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.