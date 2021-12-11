UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:05 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Nishan-e-Haider Rashid Minhas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Nishan-e-Haider Rashid Minhas.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rashid May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

6 minutes ago
 Punjab achieves highest single day vaccination fig ..

Punjab achieves highest single day vaccination figures

24 seconds ago
 Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space fl ..

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

25 seconds ago
 World Player of the Year Dupont guides Toulouse pa ..

World Player of the Year Dupont guides Toulouse past Covid-hit Cardiff

27 seconds ago
 Indian State repression in IIOJK is at climax: 484 ..

Indian State repression in IIOJK is at climax: 484 innocent Kashmiris embraced ..

29 seconds ago
 "Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.