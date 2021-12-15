UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of actor Abid Farooq and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of actor Abid Farooq and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a statement, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

