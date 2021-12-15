Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of actor Abid Farooq and extended sympathies to the bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ):

In a statement, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.