Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

January 12, 2022

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother of PML-Q leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the brother of PML-Q leader Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to Kamil Ali Aghaand the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departedsoul in eternal peace.

