Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of journalist Javed Iqbal.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayedthat may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved familyto bear the loss with fortitude.

>