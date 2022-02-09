Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Syed Omer Nazar Shah, owner of Seven News channel in Faisalabad and extended his heartfelt sympathies over the death of latter's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Syed Omer Nazar Shah, owner of Seven news channel in Faisalabad and extended his heartfelt sympathies over the death of latter's mother.

The chief minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said there is no substitute of thelove and affection of a mother. He prayed that may Allah grant courage to the bereaved familymembers to bear this irreparable loss and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.