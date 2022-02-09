UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Syed Omer Nazar Shah, owner of Seven News channel in Faisalabad and extended his heartfelt sympathies over the death of latter's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Syed Omer Nazar Shah, owner of Seven news channel in Faisalabad and extended his heartfelt sympathies over the death of latter's mother.

The chief minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul. He said there is no substitute of thelove and affection of a mother. He prayed that may Allah grant courage to the bereaved familymembers to bear this irreparable loss and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to ..

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

44 seconds ago
 CM approves funds for medical treatment of deservi ..

CM approves funds for medical treatment of deserving

46 seconds ago
 Govt focused on ease of doing business for industr ..

Govt focused on ease of doing business for industrialization in SEZs: Prime Mini ..

47 seconds ago
 Lithuanian President Says Will Discuss With US Per ..

Lithuanian President Says Will Discuss With US Permanent Military Presence in Co ..

51 seconds ago
 US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeas ..

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeast Syria - Russian Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>