Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Ata-ur-Rehman, a senior journalist, columnist and group editor of Nai Baat.

In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to the journalistic contribution of Ata-ur-Rehman, saying that the late was a columnist with a unique style of his kind who had left a valuable legacy for the coming generations.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and patience to the bereaved family.