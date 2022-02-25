Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 09:17 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Ata-ur-Rehman, a senior journalist, columnist and group editor of Nai Baat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Ata-ur-Rehman, a senior journalist, columnist and group editor of Nai Baat.
In his condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to the journalistic contribution of Ata-ur-Rehman, saying that the late was a columnist with a unique style of his kind who had left a valuable legacy for the coming generations.
The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and patience to the bereaved family.