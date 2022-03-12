Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Shahid Rasheed, Secretary of Nazaria-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Shahid Rasheed, Secretary of Nazaria-e-Pakistan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that Shahid Rasheed dedicated his life for Pakistan and Nazaria-e-Pakistan. He said that services of late Shahid Rasheed for introducing the ideology of Pakistan to the youth will long be remembered.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.