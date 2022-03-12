UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Shahid Rasheed, Secretary of Nazaria-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Shahid Rasheed, Secretary of Nazaria-e-Pakistan.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar said that Shahid Rasheed dedicated his life for Pakistan and Nazaria-e-Pakistan. He said that services of late Shahid Rasheed for introducing the ideology of Pakistan to the youth will long be remembered.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

FS, Deputy SG EU discuss situation in Ukraine

FS, Deputy SG EU discuss situation in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 More than 30 parliamentarians expressed confidence ..

More than 30 parliamentarians expressed confidence in Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 President calls for following teachings of saints, ..

President calls for following teachings of saints, Sufis

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Ahs ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitates Ahsan Ramzan over snooker title w ..

9 minutes ago
 ZS Lions, Zacky Reapers win matches in Polo Super ..

ZS Lions, Zacky Reapers win matches in Polo Super League

9 minutes ago
 KP Wildlife Department achieves target of increase ..

KP Wildlife Department achieves target of increase in protected areas

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>