Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Rawalpindi.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.