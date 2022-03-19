UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolence

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Rawalpindi.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Road Accident Rawalpindi Family Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Free psychiatric camp to be organized in Tando Jam ..

Free psychiatric camp to be organized in Tando Jam on March 20

38 seconds ago
 Killer awarded death sentence

Killer awarded death sentence

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of Emergency Tower, Tra ..

41 seconds ago
 CSJP to play major role in promoting knowledge-bas ..

CSJP to play major role in promoting knowledge-based economy

44 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>