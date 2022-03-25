UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolences

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Multan Press Club president and senior journalist Ghazanfar Shahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Multan Press Club president and senior journalist Ghazanfar Shahi.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Ghazanfar Shahi was a seasoned journalist and his contribution in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time, he added.

>