Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Orders Foolproof Security For Christmas Celebrations

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary celebrations

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary celebrations.

In a statement issued here, the CM ordered for ensuring implementation of the security plan and stressed the protection of life and property of people was topmost priority.

Special attention should be given to the security of churches, markets and public parks, he said and added that additional force should be deputed if needed.

The police should remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious designs of enemies and police officers should remain available in the field for effective monitoring, he said.

The government would provide opportunities to the Christian community to celebrate Christmas peacefully and exuberantly, he added.

