Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Orders Shopping Plaza Fire Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders shopping plaza fire probe

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday ordered for holding an inquiry into a Lahore plaza fire and said that report should identify the reasons for the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday ordered for holding an inquiry into a Lahore plaza fire and said that report should identify the reasons for the incident.

The Lahore commissioner and DG Rescue-1122 should personally monitor the rescue operation, he added.

