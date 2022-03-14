Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Orders Shopping Plaza Fire Probe
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 07:39 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday ordered for holding an inquiry into a Lahore plaza fire and said that report should identify the reasons for the incident.
The Lahore commissioner and DG Rescue-1122 should personally monitor the rescue operation, he added.