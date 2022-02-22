Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays homage to Capt Haider Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid homage to the great sacrifice of Captain Haider Abbas who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Kohlu, Balochistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said that the brave son of the soil had sacrificed his life for maintaining peace as the whole nation salutes him for his bravery.

Capt Haider Abbasgave his life for the sake of duty and the nation is proud of brave sons like him. "The entirenation is fully united against terrorists," he added.