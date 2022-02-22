UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Homage To Capt Haider Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid homage to the great sacrifice of Captain Haider Abbas who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Kohlu, Balochistan

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said that the brave son of the soil had sacrificed his life for maintaining peace as the whole nation salutes him for his bravery.

Capt Haider Abbasgave his life for the sake of duty and the nation is proud of brave sons like him. "The entirenation is fully united against terrorists," he added.

