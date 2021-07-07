Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes to Lalak Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Havaldar Lalak Jan who sacrificed his life while bravely defending the motherland during the Kargil War.

In a message on his martyrdom anniversary, the CM said Havaldar Lalak Jan frustrated the nefarious designs of the wicked enemy during the Kargil war.

The whole nation paystributes to his great sacrifice and all the martyrs would always remain alive in our hearts,he added.