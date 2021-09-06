UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Tribute To PAF Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:35 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to PAF martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons destroyed the air-power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons destroyed the air-power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage.

In his message, issued here in connection with the Air Force Day, the CM expressed his satisfaction that the PAF eagles had valiantly defended the aerial boundaries and beat the enemy.

He said, "The Air Force Day (Sept 7, 1965), is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force and its remarkable performance will always be remembered in the annals of history."Buzdar said the Air Force was ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every misadventure of the enemy. The PAF also exhibited its brilliant performance in February 2019 by downing two Indian fighter planes, he said.

The CM paid tribute to the PAF martyrs, saying that the nation salutes them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Punjab February 2019 Gold Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4 ..

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4% complete: DEWA

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s c ..

Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s chess cup

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Defence Day reminds us of bravery of Paki ..

Pakistan Defence Day reminds us of bravery of Pakistan Army & nation: Arbab Nasi ..

1 minute ago
 Taliban Prohibit Afghan Media From Spreading Messa ..

Taliban Prohibit Afghan Media From Spreading Message From Resistance Leader - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh pays tribute to Martyrs, Armed ..

Haleem Adil Sheikh pays tribute to Martyrs, Armed Forces on Defence Day

1 minute ago
 Polythene bags manufacturing factory sealed, manag ..

Polythene bags manufacturing factory sealed, manager arrested

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.