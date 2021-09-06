Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to PAF martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons destroyed the air-power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons destroyed the air-power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage.

In his message, issued here in connection with the Air Force Day, the CM expressed his satisfaction that the PAF eagles had valiantly defended the aerial boundaries and beat the enemy.

He said, "The Air Force Day (Sept 7, 1965), is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force and its remarkable performance will always be remembered in the annals of history."Buzdar said the Air Force was ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every misadventure of the enemy. The PAF also exhibited its brilliant performance in February 2019 by downing two Indian fighter planes, he said.

The CM paid tribute to the PAF martyrs, saying that the nation salutes them.