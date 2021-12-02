UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Tributes

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:13 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Havildar Muhammad Shafiq who embraced martyrdom during the UN mission service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Havildar Muhammad Shafiq who embraced martyrdom during the UN mission service.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said the government fully shares the grief. We pay tributes to the great sacrifice of Havildar Muhammad Shafiq, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister United Nations Punjab Family Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 agai ..

Jamaat-e-Islami to observe Black Day on Dec 3 against bill to amend LG law

10 seconds ago
 Scholz's election as German chancellor planned for ..

Scholz's election as German chancellor planned for Dec 8: parliament

12 seconds ago
 KMC offers cooperation in setting up RO plants

KMC offers cooperation in setting up RO plants

13 seconds ago
 Missing children handed over to their families

Missing children handed over to their families

15 seconds ago
 Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Du ..

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Dubai

33 minutes ago
 MQM to stage protest against delay in starting aca ..

MQM to stage protest against delay in starting academic activities in Kohsar Med ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.