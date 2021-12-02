Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Havildar Muhammad Shafiq who embraced martyrdom during the UN mission service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Havildar Muhammad Shafiq who embraced martyrdom during the UN mission service.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said the government fully shares the grief. We pay tributes to the great sacrifice of Havildar Muhammad Shafiq, he added.