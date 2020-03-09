UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Tributes To Martyred Col. Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes to martyred Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to handout issed here on Monday, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that Col.

Mujeeb ur Rehman sacrificed his life for the sake of beloved motherland and the nation salutes his bravery and courage.

Col. Mujeeb ur Rehman and other members of his team foiled the nefarious designs of the terroristsand the great sacrifice made by him would be remembered, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ismail Khan Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

6 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia provides US$10 million financial supp ..

1 hour ago

IAEA Chief Hopes Iran to Provide Previously Denied ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Basque Country's Capital to Close All Scho ..

2 minutes ago

Body found in the area of Sargodha Road

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.