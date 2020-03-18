UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Pays Tribute To Bravery Of Army Personnel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to bravery of Army personnel

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the valour and bravery of four Pakistan Army soldiers and an officer who were martyred during the course of conducting a successful operation against terrorists in the area of South Waziristan Ditta Khel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the valour and bravery of four Pakistan Army soldiers and an officer who were martyred during the course of conducting a successful operation against terrorists in the area of South Waziristan Ditta Khel.

In a message issued here, Usman Buzdar complimented that he salutes bold soldiers in laying down their precious lives for the sake of ensuring peace of their homeland.

Lt. Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Lance Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and Sepoy Tauseef embraced martyrdom during their brave fighting with terrorists.

Martyrs by laying down their precious lives, foiled nefarious designs of terrorists, he said and added the whole nation takes pride in their brave sons for sacrificing their lives.

Those who sacrificed their today for securing the future of the country and the nation are the real heroes of the nation, he commended.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the martyrs and also prayed for early recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured South Waziristan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Invoke Defense Production Act Amid C ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges Taliban, Afghan Gov't to Release Prisoner ..

2 minutes ago

White House, Republicans Preparing $2,000 Cash Boo ..

2 minutes ago

US calls Afghan prisoner swap 'urgent' amid corona ..

7 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.