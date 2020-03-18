Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tribute to bravery of Army personnel

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the valour and bravery of four Pakistan Army soldiers and an officer who were martyred during the course of conducting a successful operation against terrorists in the area of South Waziristan Ditta Khel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the valour and bravery of four Pakistan Army soldiers and an officer who were martyred during the course of conducting a successful operation against terrorists in the area of South Waziristan Ditta Khel.

In a message issued here, Usman Buzdar complimented that he salutes bold soldiers in laying down their precious lives for the sake of ensuring peace of their homeland.

Lt. Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Lance Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and Sepoy Tauseef embraced martyrdom during their brave fighting with terrorists.

Martyrs by laying down their precious lives, foiled nefarious designs of terrorists, he said and added the whole nation takes pride in their brave sons for sacrificing their lives.

Those who sacrificed their today for securing the future of the country and the nation are the real heroes of the nation, he commended.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the martyrs and also prayed for early recovery of injured.