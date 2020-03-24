Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar pays tributes to Dr Usama Riaz

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Dr Usama Riaz, who embraced martyrdom while treating coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Dr Usama Riaz, who embraced martyrdom while treating coronavirus patients.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said that Dr Usama set an everlasting example of bravery and courage.

Personalities like Dr Usama are the pride of the medical profession and nation salutes him, he said and added that the services of Dr Usama Shaheed would long be remembered.

"The doctors and paramedical staff are leading the war against coronavirus and we laud their important role in this regard," he added.