Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar removes CEO Health Okara over negligence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday taking stern action ordered to remove CEO Health Okara Abdul Majeed from his post for committing negligence in duties with regard to combating coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday taking stern action ordered to remove CEO Health Okara Abdul Majeed from his post for committing negligence in duties with regard to combating coronavirus pandemic.

According to handout issued here, Usman Buzdar asserted that no negligence and inefficiency would be tolerated relating to undertaking preventive measures for eradicating coronavirus pandemic.

The CM further emphasized that officers held no right to remain on their posts for failing to make appropriate and effective steps in order to prevent the masses from hazards of COVID-19 pandemic.