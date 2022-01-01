UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Resolves To Continue Serving People In 2022

January 01, 2022

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resolves to continue serving people in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on start of new year and resolved that the PTI government will continue to serve the deprived segments with the same zeal in 2022 as well.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he termed the launch of the Naya Pakistan Health Card a gift for people of Punjab.

The chief minister said that the initiative was a real change promised by the PTI government as it was not merely a card but a comprehensive programme for welfare of the common man.

He stated that the journey of public service would remain continue in the new year with the same spirit.

He said that 2022 would bring a new hope for the nation and the incumbent government will set newrecords of progress and development in the country, adding that any effort made by the oppositionto create hindrances in the national development would be foiled.

