UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Reviews Emergency Helpline-911

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergency Helpline-911

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Friday at his office to review the recommendations regarding setting up of an Emergency Helpline Number 911

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Friday at his office to review the recommendations regarding setting up of an Emergency Helpline Number 911.

The chief minister gave in-principle approval for the test run to monitor the significance of helpline.

Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of setting up this helpline was to minimize the response time in any untoward situation. He termed the initiative of establishing single emergency helpline for the whole country was a valuable idea.

The quick response of the concerned agency during any emergent situation has great importance and timely response helped in overcoming the situation.

National Telecom Compny briefed the meeting about the Emergency Helpline Number 911.

Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, Add Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Director General Punjab Emergency Services and Managing Director of National Telecom Co, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Gua ..

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Borde ..

2 minutes ago
 European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Va ..

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC Presi ..

2 minutes ago
 High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ri ..

High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ride in 2021

2 minutes ago
 WCLA starts paint work of food street

WCLA starts paint work of food street

2 minutes ago
 DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

6 minutes ago
 New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fu ..

New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fund

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.