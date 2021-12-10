Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergency Helpline-911

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Friday at his office to review the recommendations regarding setting up of an Emergency Helpline Number 911

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting on Friday at his office to review the recommendations regarding setting up of an Emergency Helpline Number 911.

The chief minister gave in-principle approval for the test run to monitor the significance of helpline.

Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of setting up this helpline was to minimize the response time in any untoward situation. He termed the initiative of establishing single emergency helpline for the whole country was a valuable idea.

The quick response of the concerned agency during any emergent situation has great importance and timely response helped in overcoming the situation.

National Telecom Compny briefed the meeting about the Emergency Helpline Number 911.

Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, IG Police, Add Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to CM, Director General Punjab Emergency Services and Managing Director of National Telecom Co, Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority and other officials attended the meeting.