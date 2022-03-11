UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Reviews Law & Order Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

A meeting held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday, reviewed the law and order situation in the province

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Principal Secretary to CM and others attended the meeting.

The CM directed to launch a full-fledged province-wide campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes and directed to submit him weekly reports in this regard.

Nothing was more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he emphasised and mentioned that he was personally supervising the law and order situation.

He underscored the need of adopting a concrete strategy for the prevention of murder, dacoity, robbery and other crimes. Officers showing laxness in protecting the life and property of the people would have to be answerable while best performers would be encouraged, he announced.

He directed regular meetings to review the law and order situation and asked the police to perform their duties without any political pressure. The officers should keep their doors open for the solution of the problems of the people, he added. Zero-tolerance should be shown in action against criminals, he repeated and issued instructions to maintain law and order in the province.

