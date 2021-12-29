UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Reviews New Local Bodies System

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 08:22 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews new local bodies system

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting here at his office to review the system of devolution of power through new local bodies Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday presided over a meeting here at his office to review the system of devolution of power through new local bodies Act.

Punjab Ministers -- Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, secretary local bodies department and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the provincial cabinet had already approved the new local bodies Act aimed at empowering the people, adding that the new local bodies system had been finalised with consensus and this would play an important role in resolving the problems of the people at their doorstep.

He said that the people would be empowered by devolving authority at the grassroots.

The CM said direct election would be held for the first time as this system would start a new era of development at the grassroots. "For the first time in the history of the province, empowered local bodies institutions would be established as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to resolve public issues at their doorstep", the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Rashid Cabinet Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews eco-friendly urban bus proj ..

Chief Minister reviews eco-friendly urban bus project

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of gang rape wi ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of gang rape with beggar woman

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Extends Tax Regime for Russian Coal, LNG, ..

Ukraine Extends Tax Regime for Russian Coal, LNG, Diesel Fuel for 2022

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of 7-year-old c ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of 7-year-old child murder in Kamoke

3 minutes ago
 France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new recor ..

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record: minister

21 minutes ago
 Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue V ..

Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue Visa to RIA Novosti Corresponde ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.