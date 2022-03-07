UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Cabinet Committee Suggestions For Ramazan Relief

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee on price control to recommend effective steps for giving substantial relief to citizens in the month of Ramazan

In a statement issued on Monday, he said the government would give a Ramazan package, worth billions of rupees, this year, too, to give real relief to the common man.

Ramazan bazaars and agri fair-price shops would be set up across the province to supply eatables at subsidised rates, he added.

He said that the scope of sahulat bazaars would be permanently expanded to save shoppers from artificial price-hikes. The CM ordered for making Ramazan bazaars functional from the last week of Sha'ban, adding that he would visit them. Similarly, ministers and administrative secretaries would also visit the bazaars to complement the mission of relief provision to citizens, he added.

