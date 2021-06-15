UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the drowning of children in a pond in the Dhanola areaof Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the drowning of children in a pond in the Dhanola areaof Faisalabad.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs of the deceased children.

More Stories From Pakistan

