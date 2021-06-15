Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the drowning of children in a pond in the Dhanola areaof Faisalabad

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs of the deceased children.