Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the administration about the drowning of children in a pond in the Dhanola areaof Faisalabad.
He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs of the deceased children.