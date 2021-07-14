UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Dog-biting Incident

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on dog-biting incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur about the dog-biting incident in Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur about the dog-biting incident in Rahim Yar Khan.

He directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured children.

He also directed to identify the persons responsible for negligence after investigation so that action wouldbe taken against them.

The CM also directed to take effective measures for preventing such incidents in future.

