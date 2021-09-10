Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot and ordered for arresting the culprit at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot and ordered for arresting the culprit at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice.