- Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot and ordered for arresting the culprit at the earliest.
In a statement issued here, the chief minister also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice.