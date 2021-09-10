UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About Rape-cum-murder Of A Child-girl In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about rape-cum-murder of a child-girl in Chiniot and ordered for arresting the culprit at the earliest

In a statement issued here, the chief minister also assured the bereaved family of provision of justice.

