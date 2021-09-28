Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report from RPO Sahiwal about the murder of two sisters

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about the murder of two sisters in an adjoining village of Chichawatni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about the murder of two sisters in an adjoining village of Chichawatni.

He directed that provision of justice to heirs be ensured and criminals be broughtto justice.