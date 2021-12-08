UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About An Incident Of Molestation Of A Girl Student In The Precinct Of PS Sundar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:51 AM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar.

The chief minister directed to take legal action against the criminals.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested accused Haider Ali.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Student Criminals From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

1 hour ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

1 hour ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

2 seconds ago
 Police seize four motor shells

Police seize four motor shells

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.