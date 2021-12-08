- Home
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About An Incident Of Molestation Of A Girl Student In The Precinct Of PS Sundar
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:51 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar.
The chief minister directed to take legal action against the criminals.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested accused Haider Ali.