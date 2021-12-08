Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sundar.

The chief minister directed to take legal action against the criminals.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested accused Haider Ali.