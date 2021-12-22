UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About Torture Of Minor

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from IG Punjab regarding the death of eight years old maid due to torture in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from IG Punjab regarding the death of eight years old maid due to torture in Gujranwala.

According to news release, the Chief Minister directed the immediate arrestof the accused and initiate legal action against them.

He assured the affected family that justice would be served at any cost.

