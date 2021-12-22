Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About Torture Of Minor
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from IG Punjab regarding the death of eight years old maid due to torture in Gujranwala.
According to news release, the Chief Minister directed the immediate arrestof the accused and initiate legal action against them.
He assured the affected family that justice would be served at any cost.