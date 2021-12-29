Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about murder of 13-year-old girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a 13-year-old girl in Sialkot and ordered to early arrest of the accused.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused Shahid, a neighbour of the victim.

The 'criminal' has also confessed to his crime.