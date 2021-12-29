UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report About Murder Of 13-year-old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:48 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about murder of 13-year-old girl

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a 13-year-old girl in Sialkot and ordered to early arrest of the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a 13-year-old girl in Sialkot and ordered to early arrest of the accused.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused Shahid, a neighbour of the victim.

The 'criminal' has also confessed to his crime.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Gujranwala Sialkot Criminals From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vacc ..

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vaccine Shots to Vietnam - Embassy

2 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, a ..

Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, after Covid-19

2 minutes ago
 Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memoria ..

Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memorial shutdown

2 minutes ago
 UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadish ..

UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadishu - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu communi ..

Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu community's problems: Pir Noor-ul-Haq ..

4 minutes ago
 3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.