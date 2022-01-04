UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a child due to firing by a dolphin personnel at Nishtar Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a child due to firing by a dolphin personnel at Nishtar Colony.

The CM directed to hold a departmental inquiry against the official for legal action and further directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested dolphin official Azhar and recovered the weapon from him.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab From Best Weapon Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected ..

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

1 minute ago
 KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

1 minute ago
 Two accused arrested

Two accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

2 minutes ago
 Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.