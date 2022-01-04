Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a child due to firing by a dolphin personnel at Nishtar Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the injury of a child due to firing by a dolphin personnel at Nishtar Colony.

The CM directed to hold a departmental inquiry against the official for legal action and further directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested dolphin official Azhar and recovered the weapon from him.