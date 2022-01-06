UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about cylinder blast at a Gujrat hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about cylinder blast at a Gujrat hotel.

The chief minister directed that a report be submitted to his office.

He also directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

More Stories From Pakistan

