Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about cylinder blast at a Gujrat hotel.

The chief minister directed that a report be submitted to his office.

He also directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.