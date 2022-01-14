Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about torturing boy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about torturing a 4-year-old boy in Ahmadpur East.

He directed to provide the best treatment to the injured child.

He also instructed strict action against the accused persons as the main accused Wazir has been nabbed by the police.

The tormentors do not deserve any concession and all the requirements of justice should be met in the case.