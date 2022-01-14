Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital.

The chief minister said that action be taken against those responsible for the negligence.