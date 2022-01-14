UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report Over Patient's Death

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over patient's death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital.

The chief minister said that action be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to provide all out support to A ..

Pakistan committed to provide all out support to Afghan people: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Opposition showed non serious attitude in Parliame ..

Opposition showed non serious attitude in Parliament: CM

1 minute ago
 Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about torturing boy

1 minute ago
 Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

45 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.