Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report Over Patient's Death
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical education department about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence in Services Hospital.
The chief minister said that action be taken against those responsible for the negligence.