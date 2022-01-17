Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Okara hospital death

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary and Sahiwal commissioner about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at DHQ hospital Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary and Sahiwal commissioner about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at DHQ hospital Okara.

The chief minister said that those responsible should be identified and disciplinary action should be taken against negligence in timely treatment. The hospital management was duty-bound to provide timely treatment to the patients, he added.