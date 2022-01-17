UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Okara Hospital Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Okara hospital death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary and Sahiwal commissioner about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at DHQ hospital Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the health secretary and Sahiwal commissioner about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at DHQ hospital Okara.

The chief minister said that those responsible should be identified and disciplinary action should be taken against negligence in timely treatment. The hospital management was duty-bound to provide timely treatment to the patients, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sahiwal Okara From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on elevator death

1 second ago
 CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian ..

CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian Aslam

2 seconds ago
 NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperat ..

NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperation

4 seconds ago
 Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreig ..

Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions

6 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed mon ..

CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed money for BAEF

2 minutes ago
 Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands wit ..

Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands with govt for consensus on South ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.