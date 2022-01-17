Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on elevator death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Rawalpindi commissioner about the death of an elderly man in the elevator of a wedding hall and ordered an inquiry into the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Rawalpindi commissioner about the death of an elderly man in the elevator of a wedding hall and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The chief minister said that action should be taken against those responsible for negligence. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.