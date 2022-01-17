UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Elevator Death

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on elevator death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Rawalpindi commissioner about the death of an elderly man in the elevator of a wedding hall and ordered an inquiry into the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Rawalpindi commissioner about the death of an elderly man in the elevator of a wedding hall and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The chief minister said that action should be taken against those responsible for negligence. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Marriage Man Rawalpindi Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lust for power made opposition jittery: CM

Lust for power made opposition jittery: CM

2 minutes ago
 CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian ..

CM to inaugurate Chunian Aqua Business Park: Mian Aslam

2 minutes ago
 NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperat ..

NATO, Ukraine sign deal to 'deepen' cyber cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreig ..

Middle East suffering from conflicts due to foreign interventions

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed mon ..

CM Balochistan gives approval of Rs 2 bln seed money for BAEF

4 minutes ago
 Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands wit ..

Qureshi urges Opposition parties to join hands with govt for consensus on South ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.