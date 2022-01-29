Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on hospital incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding the incident of performing surgery by operation theatre assistant technician and making videos in the OT of THQ Hospital, Daska

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding the incident of performing surgery by operation theatre assistant technician and making videos in the OT of THQ Hospital, Daska.

The CM ordered for initiating legal action as well as departmental inquiry against the staff of the department involved in this incident.

He said that strict action should be taken after identifying those responsible for this negligence. He said that such incident is not tolerable in any case.