Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on child murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, taking notice of the kidnap-cum-murder of a 9-year-old boy, has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The Chief Minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused and said that justice will be assured to the affected family.

The Chief Minister also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.