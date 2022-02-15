Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Murder Of Four Family Members
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of four members of a family in the Ali Pur Chatha area of Gujranwala.
He directed that strict legal action be taken against the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.