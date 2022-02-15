UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Murder Of Four Family Members

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of four members of a family in the Ali Pur Chatha area of Gujranwala

He directed that strict legal action be taken against the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.

