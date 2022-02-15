Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on murder of four family members

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of four members of a family in the Ali Pur Chatha area of Gujranwala

He directed that strict legal action be taken against the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.