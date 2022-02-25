Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report Over Housemaid Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a housemaid in Kahna.
He has directed immediate arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.