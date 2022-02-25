Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over housemaid murder

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a housemaid in Kahna

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a housemaid in Kahna.

He has directed immediate arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved heirs.