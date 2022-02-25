Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report from IG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about a incident in which a woman was shot dead by ASI of patrolling highway police in Sialkot.

He has directed strict legal as well as departmental action against the arrested accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.

It is an unfortunate happening and the culprit deserved severe punishment, he maintained.