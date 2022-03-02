Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a child due to biting of dog in the area of Bhakkar and sought a report from Commissioner Sargodha Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a child due to biting of dog in the area of Bhakkar and sought a report from Commissioner Sargodha Division.

The CM directed that strict action should be taken against those found responsible on account of this negligence.

He regretfully stated that the incident of child was highly deplorable and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the heirs.

Usman Buzdar assured to provide justice to the bereaved family.