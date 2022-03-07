UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report From IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the murder of a 3-year-old boy after abduction in Ferozewala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the murder of a 3-year-old boy after abduction in Ferozewala.

The chief minister directed the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.

>