Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report from IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the murder of a 3-year-old boy after abduction in Ferozewala.

The chief minister directed the early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.