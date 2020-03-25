UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Seeks Report From Commissioner, CCPO Lahore Regarding Oil Tanker Fire

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report from Commissioner, CCPO Lahore regarding oil tanker fire

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissionerand CCPO Lahore about the blaze at Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissionerand CCPO Lahore about the blaze at Shahdara caused by leaked oil tanker andordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

