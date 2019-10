Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sends bouquet to bedridden columnists Dr. Ajmal Niazi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sent a bouquet to bedridden renowned columnist, poet and intellectual Dr. Ajmal Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar sent a bouquet to bedridden renowned columnist, poet and intellectual Dr. Ajmal Niazi.

According to a handout issued here, the CM prayed for the early recovery of Dr. Ajmal Niazi and expressed best wishes for him.

Usman Buzdar said that Dr. Ajmal Niazi is a unique columnist.